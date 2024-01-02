Sportsbooks have listed player props for Desmond Bane, Victor Wembanyama and others when the Memphis Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +132) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 18.9 points Wembanyama scores per game are 1.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 8.5).

Wembanyama averages three assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Devin Vassell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -132)

Devin Vassell's 18.3-point scoring average is 1.2 less than Tuesday's prop total.

He averages 1.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Vassell has picked up three assists per game, 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).

He has hit 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: -102)

Bane has racked up 24.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.1 points higher than Tuesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.9 fewer rebounds per game (4.6) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Bane has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Bane has hit 3.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Tuesday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

The 19.5-point prop total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Tuesday is 1.5 less than his scoring average on the season (21).

His rebounding average -- 5.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (6.5).

He has hit 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (1.5).

