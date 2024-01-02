The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) on January 2, 2024 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 46.3% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio is 5-10 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Spurs are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 24th.

The Spurs' 111.3 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 113.8 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 5-10 record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Spurs are averaging more points at home (114.8 per game) than away (107.9). But they are also allowing more at home (124.6) than on the road (122.1).

In 2023-24 San Antonio is conceding 2.5 more points per game at home (124.6) than on the road (122.1).

The Spurs pick up three more assists per game at home (30.8) than away (27.8).

Spurs Injuries