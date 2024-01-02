The San Antonio Spurs (5-27) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) on Tuesday, January 2 at FedExForum, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Spurs are coming off of a 134-101 loss to the Celtics in their most recent game on Sunday. The Spurs got a team-best 22 points from Devin Vassell in the loss.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach Collins PF Out Ankle 12.9 6 3.3 Keldon Johnson SF Out Back 17.6 6.3 3.9 Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4 1.1

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee)

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW

