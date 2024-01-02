The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FedExForum, will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the San Antonio Spurs (5-27). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Spurs vs. Grizzlies matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies' -227 scoring differential (being outscored by seven points per game) is a result of scoring 106.8 points per game (30th in the NBA) while giving up 113.8 per outing (14th in the league).

The Spurs' -384 scoring differential (being outscored by 12 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.3 points per game (25th in NBA) while giving up 123.3 per outing (28th in league).

These two teams are scoring 218.1 points per game between them, 14.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 237.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has put together a 13-19-0 record against the spread this season.

San Antonio has put together a 12-20-0 ATS record so far this year.

Spurs and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +100000 +50000 - Grizzlies +10000 +5000 -

