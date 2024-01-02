Tuesday's AAC slate includes the SMU Mustangs (8-4, 0-0 AAC) versus the Charlotte 49ers (5-5, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

SMU vs. Charlotte Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

SMU Players to Watch

Zhuric Phelps: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Chuck Harris: 13.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyreek Smith: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK Samuell Williamson: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Charlotte Players to Watch

Igor Milicic Jr.: 12.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Lu'Cye Patterson: 13.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Nik Graves: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dishon Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Jackson Threadgill: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

SMU vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison

SMU Rank SMU AVG Charlotte AVG Charlotte Rank 187th 75.1 Points Scored 65.8 332nd 18th 62.0 Points Allowed 63.9 34th 46th 40.6 Rebounds 32.0 340th 38th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 5.9 356th 196th 7.3 3pt Made 6.0 305th 69th 15.7 Assists 12.8 229th 180th 11.8 Turnovers 9.9 46th

