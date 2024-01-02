The SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Moody Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.

SMU vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

SMU vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline FanDuel SMU (-8.5) 134.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SMU vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

SMU has put together a 6-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, three out of the Mustangs' 12 games have hit the over.

Charlotte has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

So far this season, four out of the 49ers' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

