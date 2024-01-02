The SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Moody Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

SMU vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the 49ers allow to opponents.

SMU is 8-2 when it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers sit at 342nd.

The Mustangs average 76.4 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.5 the 49ers give up.

SMU is 9-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU scored 70.9 points per game last season at home, which was 2.8 more points than it averaged in away games (68.1).

In 2022-23, the Mustangs ceded 70.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 83.1.

SMU drained 7.1 treys per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 28% three-point percentage).

SMU Upcoming Schedule