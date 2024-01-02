Runnels County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Runnels County, Texas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Runnels County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ballinger High School at Merkel High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Merkel, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
