Tuesday's game between the Temple Owls (7-6) and North Texas Eagles (10-3) at Liacouras Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Temple coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

The Eagles' last game was a 74-64 loss to Charlotte on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Texas vs. Temple Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Texas vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 68, North Texas 67

North Texas Schedule Analysis

Against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks on November 16, the Eagles secured their best win of the season, a 78-55 road victory.

North Texas has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.

North Texas has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (seven).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 147) on November 16

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 159) on November 19

73-66 at home over UAPB (No. 167) on December 6

71-59 over Samford (No. 225) on November 24

83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 234) on November 9

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 16.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

16.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Tommisha Lampkin: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 64.0 FG%

13.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 64.0 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.2 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)

11.2 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56) Desiree Wooten: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.9 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.9 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Dyani Robinson: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

North Texas Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game, with a +199 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.2 points per game (69th in college basketball) and allow 59.9 per contest (92nd in college basketball).

At home the Eagles are scoring 86.2 points per game, 18.7 more than they are averaging on the road (67.5).

At home North Texas is allowing 55.0 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than it is on the road (65.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.