Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Montgomery County, Texas today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hamshire Fannett High School at Porter High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on January 2

11:00 AM CT on January 2 Location: Porter, TX

Porter, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia High School at Rudder High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 2

1:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX Conference: 5A - District 19

5A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pilot Point High School at S & S Consolidated High School

Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on January 2

2:45 PM CT on January 2 Location: Sadler, TX

Sadler, TX Conference: 3A - District 10

3A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

College Park High School at New Caney High School