Malaki Branham's San Antonio Spurs match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 134-101 loss versus the Celtics, Branham totaled 11 points.

In this piece we'll examine Branham's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Malaki Branham Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.2 11.4 Rebounds 3.5 2.2 3.6 Assists 3.5 2.5 3.0 PRA -- 13.9 18 PR -- 11.4 15 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.4



Malaki Branham Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 9.3% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.5 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Spurs average the eighth-most possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 15th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 113.8 points per game.

The Grizzlies concede 46.3 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the league.

Giving up 26.0 assists per contest, the Grizzlies are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 14.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Malaki Branham vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 18 4 1 3 0 0 0

