Kimble County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Kimble County, Texas has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Kimble County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lyndon B Johnson High School at Junction High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Junction, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
