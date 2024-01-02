Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio Spurs teammates face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 29, Johnson produced 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 134-128 loss against the Trail Blazers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Johnson's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.6 18.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.3 5.9 Assists -- 3.9 3.6 PRA -- 27.8 28.4 PR -- 23.9 24.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.6



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 14.2% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.

Johnson is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Johnson's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.5 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

The Grizzlies are the 15th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 113.8 points per contest.

Allowing 46.3 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 26 assists per contest, the Grizzlies are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Grizzlies give up 14.2 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 33 22 3 1 4 0 0

