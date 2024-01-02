Jeremy Sochan plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 134-101 loss to the Celtics (his most recent game) Sochan posted nine points and five assists.

In this article, we break down Sochan's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.8 10.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.6 6.5 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.0 PRA -- 20.5 21.3 PR -- 16.4 17.3 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.0



Jeremy Sochan Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Sochan has taken 9.8 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 10.6% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sochan is averaging 2.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Spurs average the eighth-most possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.8 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 15th-ranked team in the league defensively.

Giving up 46.3 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies have given up 26 per game, 12th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 29th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 32 16 5 3 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.