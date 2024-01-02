Jasper County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Jasper County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jasper County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kirbyville High School at Buna High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Buna, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
