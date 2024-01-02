On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Jani Hakanpaa going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Hakanpaa stats and insights

Hakanpaa has scored in one of 35 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.

Hakanpaa's shooting percentage is 3.8%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 122 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Hakanpaa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:55 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:28 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:59 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:48 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:54 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:51 Home L 6-1

Stars vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

