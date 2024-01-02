Harrison County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Harrison County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harrison County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Hallsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elysian Fields High School at Tatum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Tatum, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.