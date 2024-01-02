Harris County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Harris County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cypress Falls High School at Cypress Fairbanks High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langham Creek High School at Cypress Creek High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tomball High School at Tomball Memorial High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Tomball, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingwood Park High School at West Fork High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy High School at Seven Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston Christian High School at The Village School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Logos Preparatory Academy at Faith West Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
