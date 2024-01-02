The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Spurs 110

Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 11.5)

Spurs (+ 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-7.0)

Grizzlies (-7.0) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.6

The Grizzlies have put together a 13-19-0 ATS record this season compared to the 12-20-0 mark from the Spurs.

Memphis and its opponents have eclipsed the total 40.6% of the time this season (13 out of 32). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (21 out of 32).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 5-5, a better record than the Spurs have recorded (4-27) as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

On offense the Spurs are the 25th-ranked squad in the league (111.3 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (123.3 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, San Antonio is 21st in the league in rebounds (43.1 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (46.9).

This season the Spurs are fourth-best in the NBA in assists at 29.3 per game.

In 2023-24, San Antonio is third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15 per game) and 21st in turnovers forced (12.8).

In 2023-24 the Spurs are 13th in the league in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

