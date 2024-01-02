Gillespie County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Gillespie County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Gillespie County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Center Point High School at Harper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Harper, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
