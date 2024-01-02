The San Antonio Spurs, Devin Vassell included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time out, a 134-101 loss to the Celtics, Vassell put up 22 points and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Vassell's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 18.3 19.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.4 3.6 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.5 PRA -- 24.7 26.3 PR -- 21.7 22.8 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Vassell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Vassell has taken 14.5 shots per game this season and made 6.7 per game, which account for 13.3% and 13.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 7.1 threes per game, or 16.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs average the eighth-most possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.8 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 46.3 rebounds per contest, the Grizzlies are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are ranked 12th in the league, conceding 26 per game.

The Grizzlies are the 29th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 14.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Devin Vassell vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 35 25 5 5 5 0 1 11/9/2022 39 22 3 6 4 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.