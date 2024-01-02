Comanche County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Comanche County, Texas, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Comanche County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blanket High School at Sidney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Sidney, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hico High School at De Leon High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: De Leon, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.