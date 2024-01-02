Two streaking squads square off when the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The Rams are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Lobos, who have won 11 in a row.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Colorado State Stats Insights

  • The Rams make 53.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.4 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
  • Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Rams are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 25th.
  • The Rams average 84.7 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 67.2 the Lobos allow.
  • Colorado State has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.

New Mexico Stats Insights

  • The Lobos have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.
  • New Mexico has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.4% from the field.
  • The Rams are the rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 102nd.
  • The Lobos put up 16.3 more points per game (84.5) than the Rams give up (68.2).
  • When New Mexico allows fewer than 84.7 points, it is 12-1.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Colorado State played better at home last season, putting up 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game away from home.
  • The Rams ceded 73 points per game last season at home, which was 1.2 more points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.8).
  • At home, Colorado State drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than away from home (6.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in road games (32.7%).

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, New Mexico scored 2.9 more points per game at home (82.3) than away (79.4).
  • The Lobos conceded fewer points at home (72.1 per game) than away (77.5) last season.
  • At home, New Mexico drained 5.8 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). New Mexico's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%) too.

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Colorado State-Pueblo W 86-54 Moby Arena
12/22/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 76-67 Gersten Pavilion
12/29/2023 Adams State W 106-61 Moby Arena
1/2/2024 New Mexico - Moby Arena
1/6/2024 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
1/9/2024 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ New Mexico State W 73-72 Pan American Center
12/20/2023 UC Irvine W 78-65 The Pit
12/29/2023 Eastern New Mexico W 87-54 The Pit
1/2/2024 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena
1/6/2024 Wyoming - The Pit
1/9/2024 @ UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center

