The Baylor Bears (9-1) will face the Cornell Big Red (8-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Baylor vs. Cornell Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Baylor Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • Rayj Dennis: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Kobe Walter: 14.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Yves Missi: 10.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Jalen Bridges: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jayden Nunn: 10.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cornell Players to Watch

  • Chris Manon: 10.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Isaiah Gray: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cooper Noard: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sean Hansen: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Cornell Stat Comparison

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG Cornell AVG Cornell Rank
8th 88.4 Points Scored 84.9 24th
150th 69.6 Points Allowed 77.1 309th
129th 38.0 Rebounds 37.6 142nd
34th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 7.7 285th
71st 8.8 3pt Made 10.1 22nd
54th 16.3 Assists 18.3 17th
197th 12.0 Turnovers 14.6 341st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.