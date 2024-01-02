The Cornell Big Red (10-2) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 18 Baylor Bears (10-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Cornell Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears make 52.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Big Red have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • Baylor has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Big Red sit at 188th.
  • The 88.4 points per game the Bears average are 11.7 more points than the Big Red give up (76.7).
  • Baylor has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 76.7 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Baylor scored 82.2 points per game last season at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged in away games (71.1).
  • When playing at home, the Bears allowed 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than in away games (75.9).
  • At home, Baylor drained 1.0 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than on the road (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in away games (35.8%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Michigan State L 88-64 Little Caesars Arena
12/20/2023 Duke L 78-70 Madison Square Garden
12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 107-48 Ferrell Center
1/2/2024 Cornell - Foster Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
1/9/2024 BYU - Foster Pavilion

