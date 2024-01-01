Monday's game between the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (10-2) and UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 79-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on January 1.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 79, UT Arlington 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. UT Arlington

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-13.5)

Texas (-13.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

Texas has a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season compared to UT Arlington, who is 7-3-0 ATS. The Longhorns have a 5-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Mavericks have a record of 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.7 points per game. They're putting up 79.2 points per game to rank 82nd in college basketball and are allowing 64.5 per outing to rank 43rd in college basketball.

Texas ranks 137th in the nation at 37.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 more than the 33.9 its opponents average.

Texas connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (205th in college basketball) while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc (67th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game while shooting 30.3%.

The Longhorns' 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 63rd in college basketball, and the 82.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 33rd in college basketball.

Texas has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (165th in college basketball action), 1.3 fewer than the 12.9 it forces on average (119th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.