Texas Tech vs. North Alabama: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 1
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) look to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the North Alabama Lions (6-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. North Alabama matchup.
Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|North Alabama Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-17.5)
|144.5
|-3000
|+1200
Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- In the Red Raiders' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
- North Alabama has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- In the Lions' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Texas Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Texas Tech is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (34th in college basketball) than its computer ranking (37th).
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Red Raiders currently have the same odds, going from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.
- The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
