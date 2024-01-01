How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Monday, January 1
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Newcastle United and Liverpool FC hit the pitch in the only matchup on the Premier League slate today.
We have everything you need regarding how to watch today's Premier League action right here. Check out the links below.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United
Newcastle United journeys to take on Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Liverpool FC (-225)
- Underdog: Newcastle United (+550)
- Draw: (+400)
