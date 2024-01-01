In this year's Fiesta Bowl, the Liberty Flames are overwhelming underdogs (+16) versus the Oregon Ducks. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host the matchup on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 65.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Liberty matchup.

Oregon vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Oregon vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Oregon has compiled an 8-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Ducks have covered the spread five times this season (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 16-point favorites.

Liberty is 9-3-0 ATS this season.

Oregon & Liberty 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.