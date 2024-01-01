How to Watch the NBA on Monday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The NBA's eight-game schedule today is sure to please. The outings include the Minnesota Timberwolves playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The New York Knicks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves look to pull of an away win at the Knicks on Monday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 17-15
- MIN Record: 24-7
- NY Stats: 115.3 PPG (15th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (14th)
- MIN Stats: 113.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (23.6 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 4.8 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -1.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -120
- NY Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 223.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Toronto Raptors play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers hope to pick up a road win at the Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet and BSOH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 12-20
- CLE Record: 18-14
- TOR Stats: 113.7 PPG (18th in NBA), 115.0 Opp. PPG (17th)
- CLE Stats: 112.0 PPG (24th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 5.8 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (28.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -2.5
- TOR Odds to Win: -140
- CLE Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 224.5 points
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
The Houston Rockets take on the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons hope to pick up a road win at the Rockets on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSDET
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 15-15
- DET Record: 3-29
- HOU Stats: 112.3 PPG (23rd in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (second)
- DET Stats: 110.3 PPG (27th in NBA), 121.2 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.1 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.1 APG)
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (23.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 7.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: HOU -7.5
- HOU Odds to Win: -300
- DET Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 226.5 points
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers travel to face the Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI and BSIN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 24-8
- IND Record: 17-14
- MIL Stats: 125.0 PPG (second in NBA), 118.9 Opp. PPG (24th)
- IND Stats: 126.6 PPG (first in NBA), 124.8 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.7 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 5.7 APG)
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 12.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -6.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -300
- IND Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 259.5 points
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Utah Jazz play host to the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks take to the home court of the Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: KJZZ and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 14-19
- DAL Record: 19-14
- UTA Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 118.8 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- DAL Stats: 119.2 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.8 Opp. PPG (22nd)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.6 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 9.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -2.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -145
- UTA Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 245.5 points
The Phoenix Suns face the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers look to pull of an away win at the Suns on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 16-15
- POR Record: 9-22
- PHO Stats: 115.5 PPG (14th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (16th)
- POR Stats: 109.4 PPG (29th in NBA), 115.2 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (29.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.1 APG)
- POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Denver Nuggets face the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets look to pull of an away win at the Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ALT and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 23-11
- CHA Record: 7-23
- DEN Stats: 115.3 PPG (15th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (third)
- CHA Stats: 110.6 PPG (26th in NBA), 121.4 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 9.2 APG)
- CHA Key Player: Terry Rozier (23.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -14.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -1400
- CHA Odds to Win: +800
- Total: 226.5 points
The Los Angeles Clippers play the Miami Heat
The Heat take to the home court of the Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSC and BSSUN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 19-12
- MIA Record: 19-13
- LAC Stats: 116.6 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (10th)
- MIA Stats: 113.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (22.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.0 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -6.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -275
- MIA Odds to Win: +225
- Total: 227.5 points
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.