At Frost Bank Center, Keldon Johnson will lead the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) into a home matchup with the Boston Celtics (25-6) on Sunday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and NBCS-BOS

BSSW and NBCS-BOS Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center

Victor Wembanyama vs. Jayson Tatum Fantasy Comparison

Stat Victor Wembanyama Jayson Tatum Total Fantasy Pts 1118.2 1277.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.4 44.1 Fantasy Rank 16 18

Victor Wembanyama vs. Jayson Tatum Insights

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's averages for the season are 18.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists, making 44.0% of his shots from the field and 28.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Spurs have a -351 scoring differential, falling short by 11.3 points per game. They're putting up 111.7 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 123 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA.

San Antonio loses the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It records 43.2 rebounds per game, 20th in the league, while its opponents grab 46.5.

The Spurs make 1.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12.8 (12th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.5.

San Antonio has lost the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 15.1 (28th in NBA) while forcing 12.9 (21st in league).

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.0 points, 4.4 assists and 8.4 boards per contest.

The Celtics' +303 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.3 points per game (sixth in the NBA) while allowing 110.5 per contest (fourth in the league).

The 47 rebounds per game Boston averages rank second in the NBA, and are 3.8 more than the 43.2 its opponents collect per outing.

The Celtics hit 16.1 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 2.1 more than their opponents (14). They are shooting 37.5% from deep (ninth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 37%.

Boston forces 11.5 turnovers per game (29th in the league) while committing 12.5 (eighth in NBA action).

Victor Wembanyama vs. Jayson Tatum Advanced Stats

Stat Victor Wembanyama Jayson Tatum Plus/Minus Per Game -5.7 7.9 Usage Percentage 29.7% 30.0% True Shooting Pct 52.9% 59.5% Total Rebound Pct 18.8% 12.3% Assist Pct 16.0% 18.9%

