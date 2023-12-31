The Texas A&M Aggies (11-1) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning streak when they host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Reed Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 69.7 points per game are 22 more points than the 47.7 the Aggies allow.

When it scores more than 47.7 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-3.

Texas A&M's record is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.7 points.

The Aggies put up only 1.1 more points per game (75.9) than the Lions allow (74.8).

Texas A&M is 6-0 when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.

The Aggies shoot 43% from the field, only 1.4% higher than the Lions concede defensively.

The Lions shoot 37.9% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Aggies allow.

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 9 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 9 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.5 FG% Aicha Coulibaly: 11.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

11.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Janiah Barker: 12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)

10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56) Sahara Jones: 6.4 PTS, 31.8 FG%

Texas A&M Schedule