Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the SWAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. Jackson State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 20-6

5-6 | 20-6 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 97-52 vs Texas

Next Game

Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

2. UAPB

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 18-11

5-8 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 167th

167th Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 103-87 vs McNeese

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

3. Southern

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 17-11

2-9 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 177th

177th Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 79-70 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Opponent: Texas Southern

Texas Southern Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-9

9-4 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 208th

208th Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd

283rd Last Game: W 60-58 vs Mercer

Next Game

Opponent: Florida A&M

Florida A&M Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

5. Grambling

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 15-11

5-5 | 15-11 Overall Rank: 234th

234th Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th

67th Last Game: W 69-50 vs Nicholls

Next Game

Opponent: Biblical Studies-Houston

Biblical Studies-Houston Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

6. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 14-15

5-7 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 265th

265th Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th

299th Last Game: L 65-59 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: @ UAPB

@ UAPB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7. Florida A&M

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 7-22

1-10 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 300th

300th Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd

73rd Last Game: L 76-71 vs North Florida

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bethune-Cookman

@ Bethune-Cookman Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

8. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-19

4-6 | 6-19 Overall Rank: 315th

315th Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th

47th Last Game: W 107-32 vs Wiley

Next Game

Opponent: @ Grambling

@ Grambling Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

9. Alcorn State

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 7-21

2-9 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 321st

321st Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th

40th Last Game: L 76-37 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Opponent: @ Jackson State

@ Jackson State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

10. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 7-24

1-12 | 7-24 Overall Rank: 331st

331st Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 91-26 vs Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama State

Alabama State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

11. Texas Southern

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-27

1-10 | 1-27 Overall Rank: 347th

347th Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th

95th Last Game: L 52-40 vs Tarleton State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern

@ Southern Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

12. Alabama State

Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-29

0-11 | 0-29 Overall Rank: 354th

354th Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: L 81-36 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game