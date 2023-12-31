The Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-2) take a 10-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Dallas Stars (21-9-4) on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-400) Blackhawks (+310) 6.5

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 64.5% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (20-11).

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Dallas' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 21 times.

Stars vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Stars vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 118 (11th) Goals 86 (30th) 105 (12th) Goals Allowed 128 (29th) 22 (19th) Power Play Goals 14 (27th) 15 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 28 (25th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games, Dallas has one win against the spread and is 7-2-1 overall.

Eight of Dallas' last 10 games hit the over.

The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars' 3.5 average goals per game add up to 118 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Stars rank 12th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (105 total) in NHL play.

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +13.

