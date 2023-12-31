Sunday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the heavily favored Dallas Stars (21-9-4) and the Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-2) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Stars are -400 on the moneyline to win at home against the Blackhawks (+310) in the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

In 21 of 34 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

The Stars have gone 20-11 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Blackhawks have been the underdog 33 times this season, and upset their opponent in 10, or 30.3%, of those games.

Dallas has had moneyline odds of -400 or shorter once this season, and won.

Chicago's moneyline odds have been +310 or longer in two games this season, and it lost both.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 1-9 8-2-0 6.3 3.6 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.6 3.5 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-4 5-4-1 6.1 2.6 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.6 3.8 5 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 7-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 9 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

