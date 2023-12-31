Keldon Johnson and Jayson Tatum are two players to watch on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, when the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) play the Boston Celtics (25-6) at Frost Bank Center.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, NBCS-BOS

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs lost their previous game to the Trail Blazers, 134-128, on Friday. Johnson was their top scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keldon Johnson 29 7 7 1 0 3 Devin Vassell 22 3 5 4 1 3 Doug McDermott 18 1 1 0 0 6

Spurs Players to Watch

Johnson's numbers for the season are 17.6 points, 3.9 assists and 6.3 boards per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.5% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zach Collins posts 12.9 points, 6.0 boards and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Devin Vassell's numbers for the season are 18.2 points, 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jeremy Sochan posts 10.9 points, 5.6 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the field.

Tre Jones averages 8.2 points, 2.8 boards and 5.0 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 12.7 7.7 2.9 0.9 3.2 1.1 Devin Vassell 18.4 3.8 3.6 1.5 0.3 2.5 Keldon Johnson 18.9 5.9 3.6 1.0 0.0 1.6 Jeremy Sochan 10.6 6.8 3.7 0.6 0.2 1.0 Zach Collins 11.4 5.3 1.9 0.3 1.0 1.1

