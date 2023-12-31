Player props can be found for Jayson Tatum and Victor Wembanyama, among others, when the Boston Celtics visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-BOS

BSSW and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Sunday's prop bet for Wembanyama is 16.5 points, 2.3 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 10.4 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (8.5).

Wembanyama has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Devin Vassell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -118)

Devin Vassell's 18.2-point scoring average is 0.3 less than Sunday's prop total.

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 3.5.

Vassell's assists average -- 3.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Sunday's prop bet.

He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -141)

Tatum has scored 27.0 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (8.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has hit 2.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.9 points per game this season, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.

He averages 0.4 less rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 5.5.

Brown's assists average -- 3.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Sunday's over/under (3.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

