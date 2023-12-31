The Boston Celtics (25-6) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) on December 31, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Spurs vs Celtics Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

This season, San Antonio has a 5-14 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45% from the field.

The Spurs are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 12th.

The Spurs' 111.7 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 110.5 the Celtics allow.

San Antonio is 5-14 when it scores more than 110.5 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs average 115.7 points per game, 7.8 more than away (107.9). Defensively they allow 123.9 points per game at home, 1.8 more than on the road (122.1).

The Spurs pick up 3.1 more assists per game at home (30.9) than on the road (27.8).

Spurs Injuries