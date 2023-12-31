Find the injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (5-26), which currently has three players listed, as the Spurs ready for their matchup with the Boston Celtics (25-6) at Frost Bank Center on Sunday, December 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Spurs dropped their last matchup 134-128 against the Trail Blazers on Friday. In the losing effort, Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 29 points.

Spurs vs Celtics Additional Info

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Wembanyama PF Out Rest 18.8 10.4 3.0 Devonte' Graham PG Out Illness 2.5 1.3 2.7 Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4.0 1.1

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Jayson Tatum: Questionable (Ankle), Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable (Calf)

Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: BSSW and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

