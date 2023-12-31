Will Miro Heiskanen Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 31?
Can we expect Miro Heiskanen scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars clash with the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Heiskanen stats and insights
- In three of 34 games this season, Heiskanen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- Heiskanen has picked up one goal and eight assists on the power play.
- He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 128 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Heiskanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|26:43
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|26:56
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|27:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|26:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|26:04
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|25:51
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|26:34
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Stars vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
