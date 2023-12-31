The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network +

Incarnate Word vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up an average of 62.1 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 64.6 the Razorbacks give up.

Incarnate Word is 4-0 when it scores more than 64.6 points.

Arkansas has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.1 points.

The Razorbacks put up 21.8 more points per game (73.4) than the Cardinals give up (51.6).

When Arkansas totals more than 51.6 points, it is 11-3.

When Incarnate Word gives up fewer than 73.4 points, it is 7-2.

The Razorbacks are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% higher than the Cardinals allow to opponents (37.2%).

The Cardinals make 38.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% more than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Incarnate Word Leaders

Nina De Leon Negron: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38)

9.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38) Destiny Terrell: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG% Jorja Elliott: 8.7 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)

8.7 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55) Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Chloe Storer: 5.6 PTS, 66.7 FG%

Incarnate Word Schedule