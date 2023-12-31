Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big 12? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big 12 Power Rankings

1. Texas

  • Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 28-3
  • Overall Rank: 6th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th
  • Last Game: L 85-79 vs Baylor

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Texas Tech
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Baylor

  • Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 29-0
  • Overall Rank: 8th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st
  • Last Game: W 85-79 vs Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: TCU
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Kansas State

  • Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 28-3
  • Overall Rank: 9th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th
  • Last Game: W 66-41 vs Cincinnati

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Houston
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. West Virginia

  • Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 24-5
  • Overall Rank: 20th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st
  • Last Game: W 85-60 vs Kansas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cincinnati
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. TCU

  • Current Record: 14-0 | Projected Record: 24-6
  • Overall Rank: 26th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th
  • Last Game: W 81-67 vs BYU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Baylor
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Iowa State

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 44th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th
  • Last Game: W 76-68 vs Oklahoma State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Kansas
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7. Kansas

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-14
  • Overall Rank: 48th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: L 85-60 vs West Virginia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Iowa State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. Texas Tech

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Overall Rank: 56th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th
  • Last Game: W 79-71 vs Houston

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 13-16
  • Overall Rank: 68th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
  • Last Game: W 69-52 vs UCF

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ BYU
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10. Oklahoma State

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 12-17
  • Overall Rank: 74th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th
  • Last Game: L 76-68 vs Iowa State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UCF
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

11. UCF

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 12-15
  • Overall Rank: 83rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd
  • Last Game: L 69-52 vs Oklahoma

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Oklahoma State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

12. Houston

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 13-16
  • Overall Rank: 87th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd
  • Last Game: L 79-71 vs Texas Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Kansas State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Cincinnati

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 88th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd
  • Last Game: L 66-41 vs Kansas State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ West Virginia
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. BYU

  • Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 12-19
  • Overall Rank: 98th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th
  • Last Game: L 81-67 vs TCU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.