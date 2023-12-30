How to Watch the UTSA vs. Temple Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
The Temple Owls (6-6) face the UTSA Roadrunners (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday in AAC play.
UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA vs. Temple Scoring Comparison
- The Roadrunners' 64.0 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 63.8 the Owls give up to opponents.
- UTSA has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 63.8 points.
- Temple is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 64.0 points.
- The Owls record 71.9 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 62.8 the Roadrunners allow.
- Temple has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.
- When UTSA gives up fewer than 71.9 points, it is 6-5.
- The Owls are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Roadrunners allow to opponents (35.6%).
- The Roadrunners make 40.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% less than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.
UTSA Leaders
- Kyra White: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 31.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)
- Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.0 FG%
- Sidney Love: 12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)
- Aysia Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
- Idara Udo: 6.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.3 FG%
UTSA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Houston
|L 66-64
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 61-48
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Seattle U
|W 75-64
|Redhawk Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|1/2/2024
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Wichita State
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
