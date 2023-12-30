Saturday's contest between the Seattle U Redhawks (7-5) and UTEP Miners (8-5) going head to head at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 70-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Seattle U, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UTEP vs. Seattle U Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

UTEP vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Seattle U 70, UTEP 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Seattle U

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle U (-1.2)

Seattle U (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

UTEP's record against the spread this season is 3-7-0, and Seattle U's is 6-5-0. The Miners have a 4-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Redhawks have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners average 77.9 points per game (112th in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per outing (138th in college basketball). They have a +109 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The 35.9 rebounds per game UTEP averages rank 218th in college basketball, and are 2.4 more than the 33.5 its opponents pull down per contest.

UTEP connects on 5.2 three-pointers per game (341st in college basketball) at a 29.3% rate (326th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 its opponents make while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

The Miners rank 183rd in college basketball by averaging 95.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 72nd in college basketball, allowing 84.8 points per 100 possessions.

UTEP wins the turnover battle by 3.6 per game, committing 14.2 (330th in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.8.

