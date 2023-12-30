How to Watch the Texas vs. Baylor Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Longhorns (13-0) will try to continue a 13-game winning streak when they host the Baylor Bears (11-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Bears have won 11 games in a row.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: FOX
Texas vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison
- The Bears put up 30.2 more points per game (84.6) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (54.4).
- Baylor has put together an 11-0 record in games it scores more than 54.4 points.
- Texas has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.6 points.
- The Longhorns record 39.9 more points per game (93.0) than the Bears allow (53.1).
- Texas is 13-0 when scoring more than 53.1 points.
- Baylor has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 93.0 points.
- This year the Longhorns are shooting 52.2% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Bears concede.
- The Bears make 47.3% of their shots from the field, 10% higher than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.
Texas Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 12.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 51.6 FG%
- Sarah Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (29-for-68)
- Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (18-for-45)
Baylor Leaders
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Arizona
|W 88-75
|McKale Center
|12/20/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 104-51
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/27/2023
|Jackson State
|W 97-52
|Moody Center
|12/30/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 75-57
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Providence
|W 61-36
|Massimino Court
|12/21/2023
|South Florida
|W 73-50
|Massimino Court
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|TCU
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Houston
|-
|Foster Pavilion
