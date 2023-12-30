Will Texas State be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Texas State's complete tournament resume.

How Texas State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-1 NR NR 165

Texas State's best wins

As far as its best win this season, Texas State beat the UT Arlington Mavericks on the road on November 25. The final score was 73-66. Jordan Mason, as the top scorer in the win over UT Arlington, amassed 21 points, while Brandon Love was second on the squad with 15.

Next best wins

73-60 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 195/RPI) on December 15

75-65 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 203/RPI) on November 11

72-62 at home over UTSA (No. 335/RPI) on November 17

Texas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Texas State is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Texas State is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Texas State has the 51st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Bobcats have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming against teams that are over .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

As far as Texas St's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Texas State's next game

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Texas State Bobcats vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

