Saturday's game features the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-0) and the No. 10 Baylor Bears (11-0) facing off at Moody Center (on December 30) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-67 win for Texas.

The Longhorns won their most recent game 97-52 against Jackson State on Wednesday.

Texas vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Texas vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Baylor 67

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns' best win this season came in an 80-68 victory over the No. 15 UConn Huskies on December 3.

The Longhorns have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Longhorns are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Texas has six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 42) on December 13

76-44 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 25

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 117) on November 23

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 119) on December 27

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 38.6 points per game with a +502 scoring differential overall. They put up 93 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and allow 54.4 per outing (34th in college basketball).

