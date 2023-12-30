Texas vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-0) and the No. 10 Baylor Bears (11-0) squaring off at Moody Center (on December 30) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-67 victory for Texas.
The Longhorns won their last matchup 97-52 against Jackson State on Wednesday.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 75, Baylor 67
Other Big 12 Predictions
- Kansas State vs Cincinnati
- BYU vs TCU
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- West Virginia vs Kansas
- Texas Tech vs Houston
- West Virginia vs Kansas
- Texas Tech vs Houston
- Iowa State vs Oklahoma State
- Kansas State vs Cincinnati
Texas Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 15 UConn Huskies on December 3, the Longhorns picked up their best win of the season, an 80-68 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Longhorns are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Longhorns are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-68 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 3
- 88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 42) on December 13
- 76-44 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 25
- 84-42 over Arizona State (No. 116) on November 23
- 97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 120) on December 27
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 38.6 points per game with a +502 scoring differential overall. They put up 93.0 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and give up 54.4 per contest (31st in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.