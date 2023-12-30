The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • Texas A&M has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 28th.
  • The Aggies score 75.9 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 79.1 the Panthers give up.
  • When Texas A&M totals more than 79.1 points, it is 2-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • On offense, Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.7 points per game when playing on the road.
  • The Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67).
  • In home games, Texas A&M drained the same number of treys per game as in away games (6.3). Meanwhile, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to when playing on the road (33%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Memphis L 81-75 Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Houston L 70-66 Toyota Center
12/22/2023 Houston Christian W 79-52 Reed Arena
12/30/2023 Prairie View A&M - Reed Arena
1/6/2024 LSU - Reed Arena
1/9/2024 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.