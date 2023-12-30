Saturday's contest at Yuengling Center has the South Florida Bulls (8-5) matching up with the SMU Mustangs (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-64 victory for South Florida, so expect a tight matchup.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Mustangs earned a 75-44 victory against Air Force.

SMU vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

SMU vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 67, SMU 64

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Mustangs took down the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters on the road on December 14 by a score of 69-53.

SMU 2023-24 Best Wins

69-53 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 160) on December 14

78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 213) on November 6

75-44 at home over Air Force (No. 223) on December 21

69-64 at home over Sam Houston (No. 265) on December 18

69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 276) on November 14

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 18.1 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

18.1 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Tamia Jones: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 51.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 51.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.7 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 50.5 FG%

10.7 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 50.5 FG% Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31) TK Pitts: 7.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game, with a +84 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.9 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and allow 65.3 per contest (209th in college basketball).

